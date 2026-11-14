A man accused of stabbing another man near The Westchester shopping center in White Plains was arrested on Friday night.

As News 12 previously reported, the victim was found with a stab wound to the abdomen Thursday morning near Bloomingdale Road and Maple Avenue.

Witnesses informed police that the suspect fled on foot toward Westchester Avenue. He remained at large until Friday, when police announced the apprehension of 45-year-old Neil Harvey.

The events leading to the incident are unclear. However, investigators believe the two knew each other.

The victim was taken to Westchester County Medical Center for treatment and is expected to be OK.

Harvey is charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Officials say he was processed at White Plains Police Headquarters and is currently being held pending arraignment.