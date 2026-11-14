The NJ Transit’s Board of Directors has authorized $65.6 million for improvements to the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail.

The agency says it is the first phase of a $250 million capital investment plan set to take place over the next five years.

The funding will support elevator upgrades at the 8th Street, 9th Street and Bergenline Avenue stations.

It will help overhaul trains and improve the Weehawken and Bergenline tunnels.

It will also advance technology, communications and passenger safety features.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill says the investment will address many frustrations faced by the 50,000 people served by the Light Rail daily.

“New Jerseyans deserve public transit they can count on to get to work, make it to class, and get home to their families,” he said. “We’re putting our transportation dollars to work to make the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail safer and more accessible.”