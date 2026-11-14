The newly unveiled $10.3 billion Port Authority budget proposed for 2027 includes historic infrastructure upgrades for airports including Newark Liberty.

The agency says it features funding for a new AirTrain, which will replace the old system with one designed to “meet increasing passenger demand and enhance customer experience for airport visitors and employees.”

Officials say some of the budget will go toward a new Terminal B, along with continued improvements and expansions to the gates of Terminal A.

The Board of Commissioners say they plan to seek adoption of the budget.

They also expressed willingness to make modifications based on any public comments received at the next meeting on Dec. 17.

Click here to view the full budget proposal.

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