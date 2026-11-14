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Camden
Jersey Proud: Cooper hospital's new patient tower is underway
By News 12 Staff,13 days ago
A major expansion project is underway at Cooper University Health Care in Camden.
Construction is taking place on a new 10-story patient care tower as part of Cooper's "Project Imagine."
The 345,000-square-foot facility will include hospital rooms, operating rooms and intensive care units.
Last week, hospital employees signed the tower's final beam.
The $650 million project is expected to be completed in 2028.
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