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Whale warning: Boaters urged to slow down as whales return to NJ waters
By News 12 Staff,12 days ago
Boaters along the Jersey Shore are being reminded to keep an eye out for North Atlantic right whales.
One of these whales was recently spotted just off New Jersey waters.
NOAA's seasonal speed restrictions remain in effect through April 30.
Boaters should slow down, stay alert, and remain at least 1,500 feet away from any right whale they encounter.
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