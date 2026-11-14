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New York
NYC activates Code Blue amid freezing wind chills
By News 12 Staff,12 days ago
New York City has activated a Code Blue Friday as wind chills could approach freezing overnight.
The city’s Department of Emergency Management says the Code Blue will be in effect through 8 a.m. Saturday morning.
During Code Blue hours, hospitals, drop-in and warming centers welcome anyone needing warmth.
The city has outreach teams giving out cold weather supplies around the boroughs.
Anyone who needs helps is asked to call 311.
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