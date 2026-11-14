Disturbing allegations out of Bridgeport, where police say a man has been arrested accused of sexually assaulting children -- some as young as 3 years old.

Bridgeport police say they arrested 45-year-old Jose Lopez Friday morning.

He's accused of a series of sexual assaults against four children between the ages of 3 and 12 years old over the past year.

Detective Jeffrey Holtz says the investigation started when one of the young victims came forward.

"He targeted children from the neighborhood," Holtz says. "He was a predator."

Police say the alleged assaults happened at Lopez's home on Hallett Street and at another home on Trumbull Avenue.

Holtz says Lopez would go door to door claiming to be a landscaper, give children gifts and money to help him, and then take advantage of them.

"In some of these cases, he abducted the victims and pulled them into a house and sexually assaulted them," said Holtz.

Police say the victims were not related to Lopez.

The 45-year-old had been on the sex offender registry after a 2005 conviction, but police say he wasn't on the registry at the time of the alleged assaults.

"Please pray for these children and their families," said City Council president Jeanette Herron says. "This is a trying time for them as well, and it will continue to be a trying time when they go to court."

Lopez's bond was set at $2 million.

Police say there could potentially be more victims out there who haven't yet come forward.