8:43 PM

Sec. Duffy says the outage was caused by aging Air Traffic Control technology. He says the system became overloaded with data, causing instability in communications. He says a cyberattack was NOT the cause.

8:38 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) - FAA says airplane departures can resume after agency lifts nationwide ground stop caused by communications problems.

8:32 PM

An update from the White House, including Sec. Duffy and Sec. Mullen:

Mullen begins by stating that the public was never in danger.

8:17 PM

A statement from Long Island MacArthur Airport shares that the longer the outage continues, the greater the potential for delays and cancellations.

"There are currently no terminal operational issues at Long Island MacArthur Airport. However, the longer the FAA communications outage continues, the greater the potential for delays and cancellations tomorrow and over the next few days as airlines work to reposition aircraft and crews and restore their networks.

Passengers are encouraged to check directly with their airlines for flight updates before arriving at the airport."

8:14 PM

JetBlue posted on social media, saying, "Due to the nationwide FAA-mandated ground stop, JetBlue is canceling all remaining flights this evening with the exception of Europe-bound departures from JFK & Boston."

8:09 PM

News 12's Daniella Rodriguez was live at JFK speaking with travelers.

8 PM

American Air posted on X saying that "some flights from certain airports are beginning to receive clearance to depart."

7:46 PM

One passenger at LGA describes how this ground stop has impacted their flight to Peru.

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7:30 PM

News 12's Jill Croce is at Newark Liberty International Airport as the FAA ground stop continues

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7:15 PM

Delta Airlines informs travelers on social media that a travel waiver is in place, allowing customers to change their flight at no extra cost.

7:05 PM

A Brooklyn resident reacts after their flight to Chicago was canceled

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6:51 PM

NYC Emergency Management posted on social media to inform New Yorkers about what they're calling a "temporary telecommunications outage."

6:45 PM

Growing crowds at Newark Liberty International Airport - Terminal B

Photo credit: Ray Adam

Credit Ray Adam

6:40 PM

Interview with News 12 producer Tara O'Donovan at Long Island MacArthur Airport

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6:32 PM

News 12's Jackie Gillis was live at Westchester County Airport, speaking with travelers about their abrupt change of plans

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6:30 PM

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin addresses the FAA communications issues

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6:20 PM

News 12 speaks with Linden, NJ airport official Paul Dudley

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6:17 PM

INTERVIEW WITH RETIRED AIR FORCE PILOT SANDY KRIGEL

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6:12 PM

LOOK FROM JOHN F. KENNEDY INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

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6:11 PM

Airlines have begun posting updates about the nationwide ground stop.

United Airlines said, "Flights that are already airborne will continue. New domestic flights will not depart while the ground stop remains in place."

Meanwhile, American Airlines said, "We expect disruption to our schedule for the rest of the day," depending on the duration of the FAA's nationwide ground stop.

5:50 PM

Gov. Kathy Hochul released the following statement on the nationwide ground stop of all flights:

"I’ve spoken with Port Authority Executive Director Kathryn Garcia and been briefed on the FAA’s nationwide ground stop. We’re working to get answers from federal officials, and I’ll keep New Yorkers updated as we learn more."

5:32 PM

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) released the following statement on the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) nationwide ground stop of all departing flights:

“I am monitoring the FAA nationwide ground stop and the disruption it is causing. On behalf of New Yorkers, my staff and I have asked for answers from the U.S. Department of Transportation about what is going on.”

5:27 PM

Homeland Security secretary says currently no indication of an attack (AP) - “There was no indication as of yet this was a nefarious attack against us,” said U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin.

All flights in the air are accounted for, he said during a news conference, adding that the public has no reason to be afraid.

The FAA’s ground stop order runs through at least 11 p.m. ET Friday.

5:02 PM

The FAA released the following statement on X:

Via FAA:

"There has been a temporary telecommunications outage - out of an abundance of caution all flights have been halted. Every flight has been accounted for and international flights will be handled on a case by case basis."

5:01 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights nationwide Friday afternoon because of communications problems at regional air traffic control centers.

The FAA notice said the ground stop was being imposed “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said there is a communications issue affecting the 22 regional air traffic control centers that direct planes en route between airports nationwide. He said FAA technicians are investigating. This is the first nationwide ground stop since January 2023, when a key FAA computer system malfunctioned. Before that the last time had been after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

The government has been working to overhaul the outdated technology that air traffic controllers rely on since Congress approved $12.5 billion for the project last year. Miles of old copper wires have been replaced with fiber optic lines and old radio systems are gradually being replaced at airports across the country.

But much work remains. Duffy has said that another $30 billion will be needed to complete the work, and the White House has begun lobbying Congress to approve it.

The problem appeared similar to a regional air traffic control communication outage in September that snarled hundreds of flights across the Northeast, aviation safety expert Steve Arroyo said, except this time on a nationwide scale. It may be linked to the outdated technology used by air traffic controllers.

“If you don’t have that ability, whether it’s because the old wires that they have are just run down or for whatever reason, you’ve got to stop airplanes on the ground,” said Arroyo, who is a former United Airlines pilot. “And not put them in the air where you’re going to risk not being able to communicate with them.”

Friday’s ground stop was different than the one after Sept. 11 because planes were not being told to land immediately and pilots likely were able to communicate with ground controllers at airports, Arroyo said.

4:53 PM

4:50 PM

Via Secretary Duffy:

"The @FAAnews issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers. FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide immediate updates as we have them."

4:40 PM

(AP) - The Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights nationwide Friday afternoon because of communications problems at regional air traffic control centers. The FAA notice said the ground stop was being imposed “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said there is a communications issue affecting the 22 regional air traffic control centers that direct planes en route between airports nationwide. He said FAA technicians are investigating. This is the first nationwide ground stop since January 2023, when a key FAA computer system malfunctioned. Before that, the last time had been after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The government has been working to overhaul the outdated technology that air traffic controllers rely on since Congress approved $12.5 billion for the project last year. Miles of old copper wires have been replaced with fiber optic lines and old radio systems are gradually being replaced at airports across the country.

But much work remains. Duffy has said that another $30 billion will be needed to complete the work, and the White House has begun lobbying Congress to approve it.