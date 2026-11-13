A 4-year-old boy was punched by a stranger aboard an A train in East New York late Friday morning, according to the NYPD.

It happened just after 11:30 a.m. while the northbound train was stopped at the Euclid Avenue subway station.

Investigators say a woman punched the child in the stomach. He was not injured during the assault, according to police.

Sources close to the investigation say the assailant, a woman, was panhandling on the train prior to the attack.

According to police sources, the woman has black curly hair and a tattoo on her forehead. She was last seen wearing white slippers and a black T-shirt.

The NYPD urges anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers.