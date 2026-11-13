Tattoo shops across New Jersey were packed this Friday the 13th.

At Monster’s Ink Tattoo Gallery in Elizabeth, every chair was full by early afternoon as customers lined up for discounted “flash” tattoos.

The shop’s owner says they expect to tattoo between 400 and 500 people by the end of the day.

“It's for fun. It's small tattoos. It's little stuff that they don't have to wait too long for. It's very low cost compared to the usual, so it draws in a big crowd,” says owner Christian DaSilva.

The shop’s minimum is normally $150. But for the 13th, the price of select tattoos started at $40.