A 40-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a burglary investigation in Old Westbury.

Police say Christopher Loeb was spotted on surveillance video walking on properties along Orchard Lane, including homes at numbers one, two and five.

Just after noon on Thursday, investigators say Loeb allegedly stole an Amazon package from one of the properties.

About an hour later, police say Loeb entered a home on Wheately Road, where he allegedly stole a credit card, a state Medicaid card, clothing and other items.

Loeb is facing several charges, including burglary and criminal possession of stolen property.