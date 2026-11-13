undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bronx
Group of 4 attacks man, woman in Williamsbridge
By Matt Trapani,11 days ago
Police are investigating a vicious attack in Williamsbridge.
The NYPD says four people jumped a man and a woman on East Gun Hill Road. One of the attackers stabbed the man, while the others punched and kicked the woman. The incident happened on Wednesday.
The victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Police released photos of the suspects. Anyone who may recognize them is urged to contact the police.
20