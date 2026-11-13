A family of three was critically injured last month in a car crash in Linden that resulted from a police pursuit.

The state Attorney General’s Office is now offering additional information from its investigation about what happened leading up to that crash.

That family, including parents Gabby Guzman, Jose Majano Rodriguez and their 3-month-old daughter Samantha, were riding in a Honda Civic on East Linden Avenue , when they were hit head on by driver Darryl Petlock, who was a the wheel of a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The investigation reveals police first tried to pull over Petlock near Anna Street and Jackson Avenue in Elizabeth after the registered owner of that car was flagged for warrants. Authorities say Elizabeth police pursued but stopped once they reached the border of Linden at which time a Linden officer followed Petlock before he crashed.

So far, the investigation doesn’t offer data on how fast police or Petlock may have been driving.

The victim’s relatives want to know if that police pursuit turned into a high speed chase and was the cause for their family members being injured.

The state Division of Criminal Justice is continuing the investigation.