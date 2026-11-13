Alexander Wright, who allegedly assaulted MTA worker Anthony Nelson in August of 2022, has again had his case adjourned in court on Friday, after a doctor determined he is medically unfit to face a trial.

"At some point, it's been four years, this is redundant. I want this - I need this chapter to be closed so I can focus on my life," Nelson said afterwards.

Wright has had over three dozen court appearances, with Nelson and members of his union in attendance, but the case is yet to move forward, as it has gotten delayed again and again.

Nelson says he was on the job as a subway cleaner when several customers said Wright was harassing them.

Nelson stepped in to help, but Wright allegedly turned on him, breaking his nose and collarbone.

"I almost lost my life, and I'd do it again to save a child. Again, I have no qualms with that," Nelson said. "But if I did what I was supposed to do, now it's time for everyone else to do what they're supposed to do."

Nelson tells News 12 that he lost most of the use of his right arm and hand, which is his dominant side, and will never be able to return to work.

Wright will face assault charges whenever the case actually does go to trial.

"I have no ill will towards him," Nelson said. "He needs help, so my frustration isn't with him. It's with the situation. It's with the system."

The case will continue on Dec. 18.