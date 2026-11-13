One worker is dead and another remains missing after scaffolding collapsed Wednesday and sent two men into the water beneath the Long Creek Bridge in Point Lookout, authorities said.

A police boat continued searching the area Friday, two days after the incident on Loop Parkway.

New York State Police identified the worker who died as Kleiton De Madeiros. The second worker, Diogo De Oliveira, remained missing as search efforts entered a third day.

"It's just weird knowing what happened and driving home yesterday; they're still looking for someone right underneath," said Cody Rizzi of Long Beach. "I hope they find him."

State police, the New York State Department of Transportation and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, are investigating what caused the apparent equipment failure.

According to OSHA's website, the agency has opened an investigation into Champion Painting Specialty Services Corp. in connection with Wednesday's incident on Loop Parkway in Point Lookout.

"When a company contracts with the state, that company assumes all risk and liability," said Michael Shenoda, chair of Civil Engineering Technology at Farmingdale State College.

Shenoda said contractors are generally responsible for inspecting equipment and ensuring it is safe to use.

"Based on OSHA regulations, scaffolding inspections are typically required before every use or before every shift," Shenoda said. "The responsibility is theirs. The liability is theirs."

Champion Painting, the contractor performing scheduled maintenance on the bridge, declined an on-camera interview. In a statement, a company spokesperson said the firm is cooperating with investigators.

"We are assisting local, state and federal authorities as they work to determine the cause of this tragic accident," the statement said.

State police said six other workers were injured in the scaffolding collapse, but all are expected to recover.