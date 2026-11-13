undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
New York
NYC Council approves ban on companies using personal data to change product prices
By News 12 Staff,11 days ago
New York City is taking aim at companies that use your personal data to charge you more for the same products.
The City Council has approved a bill banning so-called “surveillance pricing.” It’s when algorithms use your information to set varying prices for different people.
The city’s Consumer Protection Agency will investigate complaints and fine businesses up to $1,000 per violation.