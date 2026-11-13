The Town of Babylon is proposing a 5.8% property tax increase for next year, a move that would exceed New York's state tax cap and has drawn criticism from residents already grappling with rising costs.

At a recent public hearing, several residents voiced frustration over the proposed increase, arguing that local taxes have become increasingly difficult to afford.

"The tax bills are just crazy," said Deer Park resident Joseph Prevete.

Prevete said the proposed increase could force some longtime residents out of the community.

"I was born and raised here all my life and now I have to leave my town because you're taxing me out of it," he said. "I think that's wrong."

Town officials say the proposed budget would increase the average town tax bill by approximately $113 next year. For residents who live in incorporated villages, the increase would average about $74.

Babylon Town Supervisor Rich Schaffer said the tax increase is largely driven by rising pension obligations and employee healthcare costs, challenges he said municipalities across the region are facing.

"We are experiencing the same difficulties that all other towns are," Schaffer said.

He defended the spending plan, saying officials sought to balance fiscal realities with maintaining services for residents.

"We understand the economy and the way things are, but we felt it was important to present an honest budget that was going to protect services," Schaffer said.

The proposed tax increase was initially expected to be even higher. Town officials removed planned raises for elected officials, including the supervisor, from the budget. Schaffer said he will instead take a $3,700 pay cut next year.

"I'm serious about the challenges we face, so I cut my salary for next year," Schaffer said.

Still, many residents remain unconvinced.

Opponents of the plan pointed out that Babylon officials also voted to exceed the state tax cap in both 2024 and 2025, raising concerns that the practice is becoming routine rather than exceptional.

"Why are we doing it?" asked Deer Park resident Kristin Schuster during the hearing. "You're only supposed to pierce the cap occasionally. Not every two years."

Town officials have said they expect to remain within the state tax cap in 2028 and 2029.

The Babylon Town Board is expected to vote on the proposed budget Wednesday.