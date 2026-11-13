Stony Brook University celebrated a major accomplishment for some of its students on Friday. Nearly 40% of undergrads at the university are first-generation college students. To commemorate their accomplishments, Stony Brook held its second annual brunch and panel discussion.

"It was hard initially," said Doreen Davidson, a first-generation college student. "I don't think a lot of people in my household understood the workload that came along with it. We've been navigating it. I do have children that are now looking into college, so they're seeing my work."

At the event, students shared their personal stories and learned about university resources that can help them succeed.