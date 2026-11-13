New Jersey health officials are warning residents about potential measles exposures after a non-New Jersey resident who was infectious visited several locations in Morris County.

"Individuals – especially parents, guardians, healthcare providers, and caregivers – are urged to be aware of the symptoms of this highly contagious virus and to ensure they are up to date with the measles, mumps, and rubella shots," the New Jersey Department of Health said in a statement.

The NJDOH says the infectious patient visited at least three locations in Morris County. The NJDOH says anyone who visited the following locations during the specified dates and times may have been exposed to measles:

LegionsCon at Hanover Marriott: Nov. 6, between 8:50 a.m. and 11 a.m.; Nov. 7 between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Sonesta Simply Suites Parsippany Morris Plains: Nov. 6, 9 p.m. through Nov. 7 12 p.m.; Nov. 7, 5:45 p.m. through Nov. 11, 12:45 a.m.

Walgrens, 203 South Street in Morristown: Nov. 7 between 4:40 and 7:40 p.m.

Atlantic Health Morristown Medical center Emergency Department, Morristown: Nov. 10, 10:50 p.m. Through Nov. 11, 1:30 a.m.

Anyone who visited those locations at the specified times and believes they may have been exposed is being urged by the NJDOH to call their local health department or healthcare provider before going to any medical office or emergency department.

Individuals who may have been exposed could develop symptoms as late as Dec. 4.

"Special arrangements can be made for evaluation while also protecting other patients and medical staff from possible infection. Please do not visit a medical facility without calling ahead," the NJDOH said.

Measles symptoms include a could, high fever, red, watery eyes, runny nose, cough and a rash that appears three to five days after the symptoms start. The rash can include red spots on the face that spread to other parts of the body. In addition, measles can result in more serious complications such as pneumonia, brain swelling and premature birth in pregnant women.

So far, no additions cases associated with the Morris County patient have been identified. Health officials say New Jersey is not experiencing a measles outbreak, which is defined as three or more related cases.