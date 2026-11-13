Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the New York City Department of Transportation (NYC DOT) announced Friday that the long-halted McGuinness Boulevard redesign is complete.

The city has finally finished installing parking-protected bike lanes from Meeker Avenue to the Pulaski Bridge, extending the redesign previously completed on the boulevard's southern section.

"A new era has begun on McGuinness Boulevard. For too long, this street was defined by danger and the loss of loved ones. Today, it stands as a testament to what a community can accomplish when it refuses to accept that loss as inevitable," said Mamdani.

Officials say the redesign includes shorter pedestrian crossings, traffic-calming measures and other safety improvements aimed at reducing crashes.

McGuinness Boulevard serves as a major connection between Brooklyn and Queens and carries more than 4,000 cyclists daily during the summer, according to NYC DOT. The redesigned corridor features one travel lane and one protected bike lane in each direction, along with curbside parking and loading lanes on both sides.

"This project delivers safety benefits for everyone — whether you are walking, biking or driving — with a design that helps stitch Greenpoint together instead of dividing it,” said NYC DOT commissioner Mike Flynn.

For years, the project faced delays, drew controversy and became the subject of community advocacy. Elected officials and transportation advocates stressed the need for safety upgrades along the boulevard, citing frequent crashes.

In 2021, Matthew Jensen, a teacher at P.S. 110, was killed in a hit-and-run on McGuinness Boulevard near Bayard Street. Greenpoint residents continued to rally for safer streets three years later.

Residents opposed to the redesign said it would make the street more congested and hurt their businesses.

The city initially moved forward with a partial redesign under Mayor Eric Adams in 2024.

Over two years later, former Mayor Adams' Chief Advisor Ingrid Lewis–Martin was indicted for allegedly accepting bribes to stop the project.

Just days after taking office in January, Mamdani announced the city would proceed with the long-stalled redesign.

NYC DOT announced that construction was finally underway in late May.

News 12 obtained exclusive video in August - three months into the redesign - showing fire trucks unable to reach an emergency as an MTA bus blocked the intersection, and cars then drove into the bike lane to cross McGuinness Boulevard to the Pulaski Bridge.

Greenpoint residents said the project was causing traffic chaos.

City officials and advocates maintain the redesign will improve safety for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers by shortening crossing distances, slowing turning vehicles and reducing opportunities for dangerous driving.

"This project delivers safety benefits for everyone — whether you are walking, biking or driving — with a design that helps stitch Greenpoint together instead of dividing it," DOT Commissioner Mike Flynn said.

Now, five years after Jensen's tragic death, officials say the project is complete.