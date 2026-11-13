Fairfield police arrested a 35-year-old Norwalk man after they say he fled in a stolen car, drove recklessly through a marina and beach area and caused thousands of dollars in damage.

Police say officers responded Nov. 10 after a vehicle was reported stolen from Cambridge Street. An officer spotted the car shortly afterward and tried to stop it, but police say Michael Clapp refused to stop and sped away.

The officer did not pursue the vehicle in accordance with Connecticut law.

Police say Clapp then drove recklessly through the South Benson Marina and Jennings Beach areas, crashing through fences and gates and striking several vehicles.

Officers eventually deployed tire deflation devices, disabling the vehicle near Reef Road and Quincy Street. Police say Clapp resisted officers trying to handcuff him before he was taken into custody.

Clapp faces charges including larceny of a motor vehicle, interfering with an officer, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and engaging police in pursuit. He was held on $100,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Nov. 24.

Police say the stolen vehicle had been left with the keys inside and are reminding residents to remove their keys and lock their vehicles.