Several roadwork projects in Lewisboro and North Salem are creating major traffic disruptions for motorists and nearby residents.

The New York State Department of Transportation is currently working on three separate projects to repair or replace culverts in the area.

The affected roadways include Interstate 684, Route 22 between Nash Road and Morris Road and Route 121 between Bloomer Road and Route 116 in North Salem.

According to the DOT, the culverts have deteriorated over time due to age and recent severe weather.

The agency says the repairs are necessary to maintain the infrastructure and ensure public safety.

For residents living near the Route 22 construction zone, however, the work has brought significant challenges.

Frank Scandale, who lives in North Salem, says drivers are using local streets to avoid traffic backups, turning normally quiet roads into heavily traveled cut-throughs.

“People's lawns are getting torn up and people are speeding,” Scandale said. “Just trying to bypass the traffic.”

Scandale described the three projects taking place at the same time as a “perfect storm” and said it would have been preferable for the work to be staggered.

Lewisboro Town Supervisor Tony Gonçalves said he and the North Salem Town Supervisor have been in communication with the state in an effort to lessen the impact on residents.

He said he has suggested improving detour signage and public messaging, as well as increasing New York State Police presence in the area, particularly for Route 22.

“Based on the ideas that were presented to them and the options we think they should be considering, they're having their traffic engineers look at those and come up with a solution,” Gonçalves said.

The DOT expects work on Route 22 to be completed by mid-December and the project on I-684 to conclude by the end of November.

News 12 reached out to the North Salem town supervisor for comment and is awaiting a response.