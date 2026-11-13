Help is arriving from across the region for people affected by the deadly building collapse in Flatbush, Brooklyn, including support from residents in Rockland County.

Local volunteers from various groups came together and raised $1,500 in just 12 hours.

The funds were used to purchase essential supplies from Costco, including baby wipes, diapers, toiletries and blankets.

The donated items will be delivered to the YMCA in Flatbush, where New York City has established a reception center for residents displaced by the collapse.

Patrick Rooney of Nyack said community members felt compelled to help those impacted by the tragedy.

"There's simply people in need," Rooney said. "On top of all the people who passed away and were injured. Now everyone who was living in that building is temporarily out of a home. All of their stuff got destroyed."

According to information shared by New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams, there are several ways the public can help those affected by the collapse.

A resource drive is being held in partnership with the Brooklyn Borough President's Office to collect new, sealed toiletries and gift cards. Requested items include body soap, shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, lotion, diapers, diaper cream and baby wipes. Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brooklyn Borough Hall, 209 Joralemon St. in Brooklyn.

Financial donations can also be made through the Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City by selecting the "Emergency Relief Fund" option.

Residents seeking assistance, or those looking to donate small gift cards and packaged toiletries, can contact Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn's district office at 718-940-0428.

The Flatbush Development Corporation and Flatbush Tenant Coalition have also established the Flatbush Building Collapse Relief Fund and are meeting with impacted families to assess immediate needs.

Meanwhile, the Flatbush YMCA, located at 1401 Flatbush Ave., is accepting donations of gift cards and supplies. Needed items include essential medicine, first-aid supplies, toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, deodorant, diapers, formula, toiletries, hygiene kits, and body and baby wipes. Donations are being accepted Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and weekends from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

An emergency clothing drive is also being organized by The Bridge Multicultural & Advocacy Project. Community members can donate clothing at 1894 Flatbush Ave. in Brooklyn. For additional information, call Mark Appel at 917-804-3942.