Victims of Wednesday's building collapse in Flatbush spoke out during a news conference on Friday.

"We don't wish this experience on anybody," said James Alexander Williams.

Some family members were too overwhelmed to speak.

"I could look up in that building, and I could see my stuff, but I couldn't get it," said one woman. "[What I'm wearing] is what I left out in. This is all what I have."

While some said that all they had left is on their backs, others were left without their beloved pets.

"I just really want them to come and get our cat," said one young tenant. "And they put a lot of lives in danger."

Officials said at least eight people have died from the destruction, with their ages ranging from 9 to 31. Among them were two children and two construction workers.

Also, among the lives lost were two cousins, 23-year-old Barry Mamadadou and 31-year-old Ndiaye Mamadadou.

Their family said the two men came to the United States from Guinea less than five years ago to pursue better lives.

"The family is very sad today," said their uncle. "It's very painful today. We have a broken heart."

Victims called on elected leaders to help the grieving families obtain emergency visas so that they can travel to the U.S. to be with their loved ones and attend the funerals.