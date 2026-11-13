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Monsey
Water-contaminated fuel, inadequate pre-flight inspection blamed for fatal I-684 plane crash
By News 12 Staff,11 days ago
Water-contaminated fuel and an inadequate pre-flight inspection are being cited as causes of a fatal private plane crash near the Westchester-Connecticut border in December 2024.
The National Transportation Safety Board says the pilot reported losing engine power and was heading toward Westchester County Airport when the plane crashed in the median of I-684 between exits 2 and 3.
Passenger Jacob Yankele Friedman, 32, of Monsey, was killed. Pilot Kalman Goldberger, 26, of Linden, was injured.
The NTSB's final report says the loss of engine power was likely caused by water contamination in the left and right fuel tanks that was not detected during the pre-flight inspection.
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