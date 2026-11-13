No one was injured following a three-alarm fire in New Canaan early Friday morning.

It happened just after 3 a.m. at home on Adams Lane.

When firefighters arrived, they found the residents had evacuated and the home was full of smoke.

A second alarm was soon called to bring in additional engines, equipment and firefighters from surrounding departments.

Firefighters searched the home in zero visibility and found the fire in the basement. They also discovered the fire had traveled through the walls to the first floor.

As result of the fire being in the walls and ceilings, a third alarm was called to bring in more staff.

Crews were able to find the fire in the walls on the first floor and put it out before it could spread to the second floor.

Officials say the residents were alerted to the fire through a working smoke alarm.

No one was injured.