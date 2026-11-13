A Mount Vernon man has been indicted on attempted murder, assault and other charges after prosecutors say he stabbed an on-duty Mount Vernon Department of Public Works employee in October.

Shakiem Stanley, 34, pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Friday in Westchester County Court and was remanded to the Westchester County Jail. He is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 18.

According to prosecutors, the incident happened around 8:23 a.m. on Oct. 20 outside Stanley's residence on North Seventh Avenue in Mount Vernon.

Authorities allege Stanley emerged from his home armed with a knife in each hand and confronted the victim, claiming the noise from the sanitation truck had awakened him.

Prosecutors said Stanley then followed the victim and the sanitation truck down the street while continuing to brandish the knives. When he caught up to the worker, Stanley allegedly swung both knives and stabbed the victim twice in the left arm and once in the lower abdomen.

The victim was taken to Jacobi Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

Mount Vernon police arrested Stanley at the scene and recovered both knives.