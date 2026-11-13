Parts of New Jersey saw their first snowfall of the season as flakes began falling across Sussex County.

Snow fell in Byram and nearby Stanhope before sunrise, including near Lake Lackawanna, where a salt truck was already treating the roads.

For people who live in the area, an early-season snowfall is nothing unusual.

"I love it. I prefer snow than the rain," Brian Derendal Sr. said. "We had it before Halloween up here before."

But the first flakes still brought excitement for kids getting ready for school.

Asked if they would rather see about a foot of snow and have the day off, Brian and Brandon Derendal had an easy answer.

"One hundred percent," they said

And if they had gotten that snow day?

"Probably throwing snowballs at his face," one of the brothers said.