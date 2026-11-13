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New Jersey
News 12 viewers capture first snow of the season in northern New Jersey
By Lauren Due,9 days ago
The season’s first snowfall arrived Friday morning, coating parts of northern New Jersey in white.
Residents shared photos on social media of snow-covered backyards, frosted cars and picturesque neighborhoods from Stanhope to Upper Greenwood Lake.
Some New Jerseyans welcomed the change in scenery, which came hours after severe storms swept across the state.
Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime!
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