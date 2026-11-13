Investigators have released a detailed timeline surrounding the high-speed pursuit and subsequent crash in Linden that left a family of three fighting for their lives last month.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office provided new investigative details concerning the Oct. 5 incident, which unfolded when Elizabeth police attempted to pull over a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee near Anna Street and Jackson Avenue. According to the preliminary findings, officers flagged the vehicle because its registered owner had active arrest warrants.

The driver of the Jeep refused to stop, prompting an Elizabeth police pursuit that crossed municipal boundaries. Elizabeth officers terminated their pursuit at approximately 2:45 p.m. near the border of Elizabeth and Linden.

Authorities say the Jeep continued speeding into Linden, prompting Elizabeth dispatchers to alert Linden police. Linden Police Officer Mikael Diaz subsequently located the vehicle on East Linden Avenue.

According to the AG's office, Diaz turned his cruiser around to follow the speeding SUV as it traveled down the residential street. Moments later, the fleeing Jeep slammed into a Honda Civic.

The impact seriously injured all three occupants inside the Honda—an adult male, an adult female, and an infant. Emergency responders transported the family to a local hospital, where they remain hospitalized with severe injuries.