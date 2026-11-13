A 25-year-old man is accused of killing his father inside a home in East Amwell.

Police found John Knipe, 63, dead Thursday at his home on Iron Horse Drive. Authorities said he had suffered serious head trauma.

His son, John Knipe Jr., was taken into custody in connection with the death. He is being held in the Warren County Jail.

SON ACCUSED

Police found a 63-year-old father dead with serious head trauma inside his East Amwell home. His son is accused of killing him.