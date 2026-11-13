Can Dennis Bradley get a fair trial in Bridgeport?

He doesn’t think so.

On Friday, the former state senator asked to move his ballot tampering case out of the Park City, citing negative media coverage and the case’s connection to Mayor Joe Ganim.

“The alleged victim here – Ganim, the Ganim family – is very, very prominent. The most prominent family, probably, in Bridgeport,” said Bradley’s attorney, Lindy Urso. “And I just think generally it’s going to be difficult to get a fair trial in this particular jurisdiction.”

Prosecutors claim that Bradley pressured a woman to change her vote – from Ganim’s brother Paul to Bradley’s brother Mark, in a probate judge race – then coached her how to cover it up.

“You know the routine,” Dennis Bradley told the woman, according to an arrest warrant.

The encounter was captured on a Ring camera video.

“I picked [my absentee ballot] up off the table and I handed it to him,” Alesia Dennis told News 12 last month. “And so, he persisted on opening it up. And then he coerced me to change it; you can hear it in the video and everything.”

Bradley was already awaiting sentencing on three federal wire fraud convictions.

In a change of venue motion, Urso said the “Bridgeport jury pool has been inundated with negative media coverage” of both cases.

“The public has already seen, innumerable times, a hidden camera video purported to show the defendant engaged in the crimes alleged,” the motion states.

Urso also noted the Ganim family’s influence in Bridgeport.

“With Mayor Ganim’s brother being an alleged victim in this case, the chances of finding an impartial jury in this particular case are even lower,” he wrote. “Even if the enormous and negative pretrial publicity in the Bridgeport area is not by itself enough to warrant a change of venue, there are additional concerns that, when considered as a whole, warrant a transfer.”

Judge Shari Murphy scheduled a status conference for Dec. 15 and may hold a hearing on the change-of-venue request on Jan. 8.

Bradley is scheduled to be sentenced in the federal fraud case on Dec. 3.