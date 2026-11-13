undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fairfield
Body camera video shows officers stopping several people for reckless driving and other traffic violations
By News 12 Staff,8 days ago
Body camera video shows Fairfield officers stopping several people for traffic violations, including reckless driving, crossing double yellow lines, making unsafe lane changes and running stop signs.
Some drivers received warnings, while others were ticketed.
One person was also arrested after police discovered the person had an active warrant.
Police are reminding everyone that traffic laws apply to cars, motorcycles, mopeds and bicycles.
2