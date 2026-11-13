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Bay Shore
Tree falls onto box truck, blocks road in Bay Shore
By News 12 Staff,8 days ago
The Bay Shore Fire Department has released images of a fallen tree incident that damaged a box truck and temporarily stalled traffic earlier this week.
Officials say the large tree toppled onto the 20-foot vehicle on Brook Avenue.
Upon arrival, crews began using chainsaws and other tools to quickly clear and reopen the road.
EMS personnel took one person to a local hospital for treatment. Their identity and the extent of their injuries is unknown.