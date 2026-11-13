Three men belonging to the Brooklyn-based “Insane Crip Gangsters” gang have been indicted on multiple charges related to the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old boy in East Flatbush.

Prosecutors say Ousmane Diallo, Mayel Bussereth and Jonah Luc killed Kade Lewin during a failed attempt to murder a rival gang associate in 2022.

The boy was hit with multiple bullets as the group opened fire on a parked vehicle they thought contained their target. A second bystander was also injured, according to court documents.

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The charges against the men include murder in aid of racketeering, assault in aid of racketeering, possessing, brandishing, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and intentionally causing the death of a person with a firearm. They each face a maximum of life in prison or death if convicted, according to prosecutors.

A release announcing the indictment says the tragedy is part of a “pattern of retaliatory violence” responsible for gang-related shootings that plague Crown Heights and Flatbush neighborhoods.

Acting HSI New York Special Agent in Charge Pete Gizas called the shooting a “senseless, callous brutality” which “devastated a family and endangered an entire community.”

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch says the indictment is another example of the NYPD’s tireless work to combat gang violence. United States Joseph Attorney Nocella also credited law enforcement, thanking agencies for their work in the case.

“Today’s indictment demonstrates this office’s commitment to making our communities safer by holding gang members accountable for senseless acts of gun violence that endanger our communities,” he said. “I commend our federal prosecutors, the HSI agents, and NYPD detectives who relentlessly pursued justice for this innocent child.”

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