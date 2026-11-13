A Queens man is facing 36 counts of forgery after Wilton police say he attempted to remove the serial numbers of off gift cards.

On Tuesday, police responded to CVS Pharmacy following a report of a suspicious male sitting inside a vehicle with numerous gift cards.

Officers saw Chunlin Wang use use a Dremel-style rotary tool to remove the protective foil that covers the serial numbers on gift cards.

When police approached Wang, he attempted to hide the items.

Officers later found 36 gift cards, tools and materials they believe he used to open the card packaging, remove the protective coverings and reseal the packaging to make the cards appear untampered with. Some of the gift cards were opened and some were packaged. Police say the unopened cards had no foil coverings and their serial numbers exposed.

Wilton Police Department

In addition to the 36 counts of forgery, Wang was also charged with one count of criminal attempt to commit larceny.

He was held on $500,000 bond and appeared in court Thursday.

Police say this form of fraud involves people removing gift cards, tampering with them to expose card numbers and PINs, reseaing them in the original packaging and placing them back in displays to be bought. They add that once the gift card is purchased and loaded with money, the fraudsters drains the money from the card prior to be used.

Police say Wang's arrest prevented a "minimum of 36 future reports of fraud, victimization, and potential financial losses of $14,400."

Residents are advised to inspect gift cards before purchasing.

People should look for any altered packaging, exposed PINs or serial numbers and any proof that security coverings have been removed or replaced.

If a card looks suspicious, people should notify employees and choose another card.