Milo was found as a stray in northern New Jersey, but that hasn’t stopped him from winning over everyone he meets.

Rescuers estimate the 18-pound poodle is 2 to 3 years old. Milo is described as an extra-cuddly, people-oriented dog who loves spending time with his humans.

According to his foster family, Milo is just as happy curling up on the couch for a snuggle session as he is heading outside for playtime and walks.

Milo currently lives with other dogs and does well with them, but he can become overstimulated at times. Rescuers say he would thrive as an only dog or in a home with an older, low-key canine companion.

He could benefit from training classes to help with his jumping, but rescuers say he’s eager to learn. They describe Milo as highly intelligent and quick to pick up new skills.

Milo is fully vetted and ready to begin his next chapter. He would do well with an active family with or without children. If you're interested in adopting Milo or learning more about other pets available through Best Friend Dog Rescue and Animal Adoption, visit the rescue's website and complete an application.