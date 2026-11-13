Middletown’s undefeated football team will not play in Saturday’s Section IX championship after the school district withdrew its emergency court petition to overturn the team’s disqualification.

The decision came Friday after a nearly two-hour hearing before state Supreme Court Justice Verris Shako at the Orange County Courthouse in Goshen.

The courtroom was packed with football players, students, parents, school officials and community members hoping for one last chance to save the team’s historic season. Some people were forced to wait outside after the courtroom reached capacity, while others filled the courthouse hallway.

Attorneys for Middletown, Newburgh, Valley Central, Section IX and the New York State Public High School Athletic Association presented arguments.

Middletown’s attorneys argued that players should not be punished for an eligibility mistake made by adults. They pointed to a previous Suffolk County case in which a judge allowed high school wrestlers to compete despite an eligibility violation.

Attorneys for the opposing schools and athletic associations argued that rules must be enforced consistently to ensure fair competition. After arguments and a private attorney conference, Middletown’s attorney acknowledged the court was constrained by the eligibility rules and the consequences of breaking them. The district then withdrew its application.

Justice Shako called the situation a teaching moment.

“There are tough decisions that have to be made at times,” Shako said.

Following the hearing, Middletown Superintendent Amy Creeden expressed disappointment.

“While we are deeply, deeply disappointed that we are unable to find a remedy for our young people, our hearts are with our football team and cheerleading scholars who have given so much to this remarkable football season and cheerleading season,” Creeden said.

Creeden said the district pursued the legal challenge because students deserved its full advocacy.

“We pursued this matter vigorously because we believe our young people deserved our full advocacy,” Creeden said. “We have work to do. Our focus now is on supporting them and their families.”

She also emphasized the team’s accomplishments despite the disqualification.

“In our hearts, our record is still 10 and 0. We are so proud of our championship team,” Creeden said. “We are Middletown. When we get knocked down, we get back up again, and we are stronger. We cannot wait to come back next season.”

The dispute began after a kicker played 53 seconds in Middletown’s playoff victory over Valley Central without meeting a postseason eligibility requirement. The district says he did not score any points. Middletown acknowledged the mistake but argued that disqualifying the entire team was too harsh a penalty.

But questions remain about accountability for the eligibility mistake.

Players and parents have called for accountability from the district and athletic leadership over the decision to allow an ineligible player to participate.

When News 12 asked Creeden about those concerns, she did not directly address whether anyone would be held responsible.

“I spoke about our district having work to do. I feel confident and committed to that,” Creeden said.

The outcome ends Middletown’s championship hopes following its first undefeated regular season in 65 years.

Players continued practicing throughout the week, hoping the court challenge would give them another chance.

Valley Central will now take Middletown’s place against Newburgh in Saturday’s Section IX championship.