A Valley Stream man has been found guilty of multiple sex crimes and offenses related to child pornography.

Jacob Israel Walden first caught the attention of law enforcement after investigators determined he repeatedly purchased child sex abuse material from a group on the internet.

Prosecutors say the 40-year-old healthcare executive used social media to contact young girls, then paid them to create explicit images and videos. He also instructed some of his victims to recruit other minors.

A federal jury in Central Islip convicted him on Thursday of sexual exploitation of children, receipt of child pornography, possession of child pornography and access with intent to view child pornography.

“Today’s verdict reflects the determination of HSI and our law enforcement partners to uncover these crimes and pursue those responsible. We will continue to investigate those who target children online and work to ensure that victims receive the protection and support they deserve,” said Homeland Security Investigations New Jersey Special Agent in Charge Michael S. McCarthy.

Walden faces 15 years to life in prison when he is sentenced on April 14, 2027.