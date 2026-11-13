A layer of hail covered yards last night in Cream Ridge and Toms River. Tons of hail fell across the state. In Cream Ridge, a whole layer of hail covered a viewer’s yard. In Toms River, it was the same story, with handfuls of hail. Viewer Erin Padilla saw what looks like dime-sized hail. It may not be the type of weather you would expect for the middle of November.