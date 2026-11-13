A new immersive experience is bringing the popular video game to life at American Dream in East Rutherford.

Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue puts visitors right in the middle of a block-filled world, where they’ll work together to gather resources, battle creatures and ultimately save a village.

“It’s an interactive experience where guests can come in and play our version of Minecraft in a real-life setting where they can gather resources, fight some mobs and hopefully rescue a village in the end,” said Rob Dougherty, operations director for Minecraft Experience.

For those unfamiliar with Minecraft, it’s one of the world’s most popular video games. Players explore, build and survive in a virtual world made entirely of blocks.

But at American Dream, there’s no need to sit behind a screen.

Guests are given an Orb of Interaction, a handheld cube that allows them to interact with the environment and complete challenges throughout the adventure.

The experience takes players through several different environments, starting in a forest that serves as a training area. From there, they’ll head to a secret base, craft tools and items, gather resources and help rebuild the village.

And you don’t have to be a Minecraft expert to participate.

“We see parents who play the game bringing their kids who are just learning about the game. We see kids bringing their parents who have no idea what they’re doing and we’re here for that,” Dougherty said.

The roughly hour-long adventure is designed to bring families and friends together, whether they’re longtime Minecraft fans or trying the game for the very first time.

Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue opens Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. at American Dream in East Rutherford.