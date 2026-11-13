Separate lightning strikes caused fires at two buildings in Cranbury and Red Bank. The Cranbury Public Library will be closed today after its roof was struck by lightning, sparking a fire. Firefighters got it under control before flames reached the inside. Crews did cover up bookcases and moved computers out of harm's way. There is some water damage to the floor, but no one was hurt. A separate lightning strike in Red Bank is said to spark a fire at a Volvo dealership. It is forced to shut down this morning. This is Newman Springs Road around noon yesterday. Several departments from around the county worked to put it out. No word on any injuries.