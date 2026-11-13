A man accused of raping three women in Central Park will soon be extradited from Florida to New York, according to officials.

This comes after Dereck Rivera-Deleon, 30, faced a judge during a bond hearing Thursday in Miami court.

He is suspected of raping a 39-year-old woman at knifepoint on Oct. 24, along with two other rapes in 2023 and 2021.

Investigators say DNA evidence and victim identities were used to connect him to each offense.

He was arrested Tuesday while working at a Burger King in Miami.

He is due back in Miami court on Nov. 30.