The stormy weather from a nor’easter interfered with travel plans at airports across New York on Friday morning.

There are dozens of delays and cancellations at LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Around 720 flights were delayed out of both airports due to the weather on Thursday.

Fifteen were delayed out of MacArthur Airport. Three were cancelled.

One flight from MacArthur Airport is currently delayed. However, that may change as forecasts predict more rain throughout the day.

The airports urge travelers to check online and monitor the status of their flights.