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Yonkers
Local students show off hacking and coding skills using NASA data in Yonkers
By News 12 Staff,4 days ago
A special event is letting local students show off their hacking and coding skills using NASA data in Yonkers. The NASA Space Apps Challenge is hosting a kick-off ceremony at the Roosevelt High School Library this morning. That is the alma mater of astronaut Ron Garan. Organizers say the challenge is meant to build collaboration skills, celebrate STEM education, and help students connect with other innovators from around the world. The challenge runs throughout the weekend.