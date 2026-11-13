Brooklyn DA launching investigation into deadly building collapse

The District Attorney of Brooklyn is launching an investigation into the deadly building collapse that occurred on Flatbush Avenue.

Attorney General Letitia James confirmed the news late Friday morning during a press conference including local officials and families of the victims, who spoke out about the personal impact of the tragedy.

“The families and this community deserve answers on what led to this collapse,” said James. “I have faith that investigators will follow the facts, and anyone found responsible will be held to account.”

James also expressed concern about scammers seeking to take advantage of victims’ families, issuing a public warning that investigators will be monitoring the internet.

Rescue efforts ended at the site of the fatal building collapse yesterday. The location has been turned over to the Department of Buildings and the NYPD, according to the FDNY.

In a tweet on “X,” FDNY shared “FDNY operations have been completed as of 3:37 p.m. Thursday. The department has concluded rescue operations throughout the entire site and determined there are no more victims. The site has been turned over to the Department of Buildings and the NYPD"

The announcement comes after hours of intense work combing through the rubble to find any remaining victims.

In a press conference on Thursday, the mayor said 8 people were killed, among the victims were two children and two construction workers.

A total of 18 people are also hurt, with one of them in critical condition.

MORE:Warning signs before the fall: Inside the investigation into the Flatbush collapse

As the community looks to rebuild, the Brooklyn borough president posted on “X” a list of places where people wanting to support those affected can visit. Those locations include:

Brooklyn Borough Hall during the weekdays from 9 a.m. -4 p.m.

Office of Council Member Farah Louis at 2253 Nostrand Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11210.

D.R.U.M at 1468 Flatbush Ave. during the weekdays from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Flatbush YMCA, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. -8:30 p.m., and weekends from 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

MORE:Residents displaced after Flatbush building collapse navigate next steps