Outlook is down, and honestly, some of NJ is fine with it

As the email outage continues, many New Jerseyans have a message for Microsoft: Take your time. We’re good.

While much of the world waits impatiently for Microsoft to restore its email services, some people in the Garden State have discovered something better than an empty inbox: one they can’t access.

The email outage, which started Thursday afternoon, affected millions of people worldwide. Microsoft said the issue was not the result of a cybersecurity breach.

The outage is preventing users from checking, sending or receiving email. It initially left many people confused.

“It happening in the middle of the work day too. Everyone looked so lost and didn’t know what to do,” Ibrahim said on social media.

But not everyone felt lost. The outage is getting a collective shrug from users who are enjoying a break from their inboxes. Some would rather finish the workweek without seeing a single email. "Take all the time you need to fix this," News 12 viewer Joanie Stokes said. "Please don't rush on our account. We are all very patient."

Another viewer said Microsoft should just wait until next week to restore service.

“Take your time, you don’t want to rush these things back. Maybe hold off until Monday,” News 12 viewer Chris Lambo said.

Some New Jerseyans are fine waiting even longer.

“Sounds like this should be one of those things we let sit and circle back to in 2027,” John Lanza, another News 12 viewer, said.

Microsoft has not indicated exactly when service will be restored but said it is seeing early signs of stabilization.