A beloved holiday event is making its return today in Yonkers.

Winter Fest is back at the Cross County Center. Organizers say it will have festive lights, outdoor skating, food trucks and plenty of shopping.

A tree lighting ceremony is being held this evening at 6:30. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there along with other characters, a free electric train and a local dance studio.

It runs until 8 p.m.