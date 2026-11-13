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Yonkers
Holiday magic returns to Yonkers with Santa, a tree lighting and a free electric train
By News 12 Staff,4 days ago
A beloved holiday event is making its return today in Yonkers.
Winter Fest is back at the Cross County Center. Organizers say it will have festive lights, outdoor skating, food trucks and plenty of shopping.
A tree lighting ceremony is being held this evening at 6:30. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there along with other characters, a free electric train and a local dance studio.
It runs until 8 p.m.