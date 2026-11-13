The holiday season is now in full swing at Roosevelt Field Mall.

Toys for Tots teamed up with the US Marines to launch its 25th annual holiday toy drive in Nassau County Thursday morning.

Students from Stratford Elementary and Stewart School in Garden City collected hundreds of toys over the past six weeks to bring to the event.

The gifts will help bring some holiday cheer to children and families in need this season.

"We are really fortunate kids and kids who don’t really have as many toys as us deserve to have a smile on their face on Christmas,” Alessa Gavazzi, a Stewart School student tells News 12.

The kickoff also honored retired US Marine Major Chuck Kilbride for his leadership and decades of dedication to the organization.