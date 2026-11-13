New Rochelle firefighters were cited among the 250 emergency crews who responded to a deadly building collapse in Brooklyn.

Eight people, including two children, were killed in the collapse.

The FDNY has completed operations at the site. The Department of Buildings and the NYPD will continue the investigation.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani cited the New Rochelle Fire Department among the crews who responded, saying, “I want to thank those who selflessly responded from afar, including the New Rochelle Fire Department who volunteered their services overnight and only just returned home this morning.”